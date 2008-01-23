Washington Marion Students Released from Lockdown

Reported by KPLC Staff:

Students at Washington-Marion Magnet High are being released from lockdown on the North side of the campus. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff deputies are escorting each group of students classroom by classroom.

Students are being asked to leave the school's campus as soon as possible so parents should ensure that non-bus riders get picked up.

School buses will run their usual routes but may be later than normal.

KPLC first got word the school had been placed on a lockdown around 1:45 this afternoon.

Update: Law enforcement officials found a weapon after all students had been dismissed off of the campus. The school grounds are being examined by specialists to ensure the safety of the campus. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation.

School will resume in the morning.

