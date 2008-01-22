Runaway Michigan teen couple found safe in Louisiana

Reported by Associated Press

A nationwide search has ended safely for a 15-year-old boy and his 13-year-old girlfriend, who turned up in Louisiana nine days after fleeing their Michigan homes in the boy's family minivan.

Hannah McConnell and Gage Petherbridge took off January 12th from their homes in Vienna Township, about 65 miles north-northwest of Detroit.

They took Gage's family van, about $680 in cash Gage's dog Mandy. Gage has a learner's permit.

They were spotted playing with seagulls on a Gulf of Mexico beach, just east of the Texas state line.

Cameron Parish sheriff's deputies say the teens told them they spent Sunday night in Port Arthur before returning to Holly Beach yesterday. They didn't say why they returned to Louisiana.