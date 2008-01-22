Actor Heath Ledger Found Dead

Reported by KPLC Staff:

According to the New York Police Department, the Australian born actor Heath Ledger was found dead at a downtown residence in Manhattan .

Ledger was nominated for an Oscar for his performance in "Brokeback Mountain". Later the actor became engaged to his co-star, Michelle Williams, and had a daughter named Matilda. The couple split up in September of 2007.

Update:

Currently, authorities believe his death may be drug-related. An NYPD spokesman says Ledger was supposed to have a massage scheduled at his apartment. The housekeeper found him dead when they went to alert Ledger that his masseuse had arrived.

Ledger was supposed to appear as the Joker this year in the sequel to "Batman Begins" in the movie "The Dark Night".

The actor's other memorable roles include "Monster's Ball," "A Knight's Tale" and "The Patriot."