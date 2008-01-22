Insurance Discounts

Reported by: Associated Press

The state plans to begin offering offer insurance incentives to homeowners who make improvements to their houses to reduce the risk of damage due to wind.

That's according to Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon. A state law that took effect Sunday allows for discounts in insurance premiums for homeowners who take certain steps toward mitigating losses when rebuilding or improving their properties.

Donelon's office says the discounts will be available after the insurers' rate filing with the Insurance Department. That's set to take place between March 31st and January First, 2009.

The discounts will be granted based on improvements and construction techniques listed on the state Hurricane Loss Mitigation Form.

Donelon calls the discounts a step forward in efforts to reduce insurance rates in Louisiana.