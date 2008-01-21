One Arrested at Jena Demonstration

Reported by KPLC Staff:

According to Louisiana State Police, approximately a dozen counter-protesters were asked to move away from the front of the LaSalle Parish Courthouse to an area designated for protesters for safety reasons.

Louisiana State Police Troopers asked the group to move and some counter protesters became verbally and physically aggressive.

After law officials began to escort the assembly toward the barricaded side of the courthouse, forty-two year old William Winchester Jr. of New Orleans, struck a State Trooper.

When he was arrested, Winchester became physically combative. Winchester was booked into LaSalle Parish Detention Center on the charges of Battery of a Police Officer and Resisting Arrest.



