More Protests Planned for Jena on MLK Day

Reported by: Associated Press

The residents of Jena, who watched their community turn into a battleground over the "Jena Six," will watch out-of-towners doing most of the marching on the birthday of Martin Luther King Junior.

The Nationalist Movement, a white supremacist group, plans what it called "Jena Justice Day" on Monday.

Organization spokesman Richard Barrett says the group wants to voice its opposition to the King holiday and to the Jena Six.

That's a group of black teenagers accused of beating a white schoolmate shortly after a noose was hung on the campus of Jena High School.

Barrett hasn't said how many protesters he expects. A group calling itself the New Black Panthers also plans a morning march at the LaSalle Parish Courthouse.