Pit Bulls Blamed in Death of Longville Woman

Reported by: Britney Glaser

The Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office is confirming that a Longville woman has been found dead inside her home on Martin Baggett Road, apparently killed by her two pit bull dogs.

There are few details available right now, but 7News has been told that the woman's body is being sent to the Calcasieu Parish Coroner's Office for an autopsy and the dogs will be put down and taken in for a necropsy Monday morning.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.