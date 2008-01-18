FEMA Offers Refunds to Travel Trailer Buyers

Reported by: Associated Press
The Federal Emergency Management Agency, responding to concerns about high levels of formaldehyde in its disaster trailers, says it will offer refunds to people who bought the government-issued units.
In the summer of 2006, the federal government began selling travel and park model trailers through online auctions and to victims of the 2005 hurricane season. But sales were suspended in July 2007 because of formaldehyde fears.
FEMA said 10,839 travel trailers and park models were sold by the federal General Services Administration at an average price of $6,936, and 864 trailers were sold directly to hurricane victims.
The agency said it would send e-mails to buyers notifying them of the refund option. FEMA said purchasers would need to request a refund within the next 60 days.
Hundreds of people in Louisiana and Mississippi are suing manufacturers for allegedly providing FEMA with trailers that contained high levels of formaldehyde after hurricanes Katrina and Rita.
The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...More >>
The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday evening in Lake Charles, according to Commander James McGee. A deputy was attempting to make an arrest in response to a trespassing call near Legion Street. The suspect broke away from the deputy and fled on foot. The officer pursued the suspect, caught him, and began struggling with the suspect. During the struggle, the suspect allegedly gained control of the de...More >>
