Man Arrested For Robbing & Kidnapping At Local Wal-Mart

Reported By: Lee Peck

It was supposed to be a routine afternoon shopping trip to buy baby formula last week, but a young mother got more than she bargained for at the Wal-Mart on Highway 171.

"As she drove up into the parking lot to park the car a black male approached her, got into the car, basically took some money she had on her seat and asked her if she had anymore money and credit cards," said Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Chief Deputy Stitch Guillory.

With no more money or credit cards, the suspect forced the woman to drive him to north Lake Charles. "He made motions like he had a weapon in his jacket and she felt like her life was in danger," said Guillory.

Complying with his demands, the woman drove a little more than a mile north on Highway 171 until they got to the intersection at Moeling Street. That's where the suspect told her to stop. He then got out of the car and fled on foot.

After reviewing Wal-Mart's surveillance video, investigators identified their suspect as 45 year old Tracy Carter, a man they say they know well. According to authorities Carter has 37 prior arrests on charges ranging from drugs, burglary, theft, trespassing, property damage, obstruction of justice, 2nd degree battery, aggravated flight from an officer, aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon, resisting arrest and battery on a police officer.

Calcasieu Parish District Attorney John DeRosier says his office has been dealing with Carter since 1985. DeRosier says in 2007, Carter was arrested 6 times and that while he has served some jail time, most of the charges on his rap sheet are misdemeanors.

"This gentleman, according to the allegations I've heard so far has graduated into the big leagues, this is serious criminal conduct and carries very significant consequences," said DeRosier.

For his latest alleged crimes, Carter is now charged with first degree robbery and aggravated kidnapping and is classified as a repeat offender.

"These are the guys we are after," said DeRosier.

If convicted of first degree robbery, Carter could face up to 40 years in prison. At this time he remains incarcerated in the Calcasieu Correctional Center on $100,000 bond.