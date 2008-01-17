LSU text message test called a success

Reported by Associated Press LSU called the Friday test of its emergency text-messaging system a success, without the problems the alert system had last month in the hours after two students were killed on campus. The university sent out a test message to 13,657 people who signed up for the service, and university officials said the delivery failure rate appears to be far less than the 10 percent LSU had targeted for a successful test. In addition, the messages were sent out at nearly 900 messages per minute - far faster than the expected time of 100 messages per minute, the university said. More complete data about the test will be available from LSU on Tuesday. It was the first full-scale test of the service. LSU's chief information officer had warned before the test that as many as 10 percent of the students, faculty and staff who signed up for the service may not get the test message because some phone services refuse to accept the message, the cell phone isn't turned on, the signal strength is too weak, text messaging isn't accepted or a phone number is incorrect. The text-messaging alert system was put in place after the Virginia Tech shootings, and sign-ups have increased since two LSU Ph.D. students were murdered in an apartment at the edge of campus. Police are still searching for suspects in the fatal shootings of Indian doctoral students Chandrasekhar Reddy Komma, 31, and Kiran Kumar Allam, 33, who were shot in the head. In the hours after the killings, LSU officials attempted to send out an emergency alert through the text-messaging system, but many registrants never received the message. LSU also sent out alerts about the murders via e-mail, voicemail and messages on the university Web site.