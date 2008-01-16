New Face on LC City Council

Reported by: Britney Glaser

There's a new face on the Lake Charles City Council.

A unanimous vote of support by council members declared Luvertha August the interim appointment for the vacant District B seat - left vacant this week as A.B. Franklin officially became a state representative.

August is a lifelong resident of Lake Charles and she tells 7News she looks forward to this new leadership role. "Representative Franklin left some very large shoes to fill," says August, "so the people are gonna have to help me out. He did such a wonderful job and anybody who had a problem could call him, so I'm aware of some things, but not all things that may be on their minds. I welcome their calls and I'll be glad to help in any way that I can."

August will fill the District B seat until a special election in October.