Wet Roads Prove Deadly, Driving Requires Knowledge and Skill - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Reported by: Amanda Ward

 

Whether it's light rain or a heavy storm, knowing how to adjust your driving can mean the difference between being a safe driver or a statistic.

If the weather is bad, it may be a good idea to avoid driving altogether, but sometimes, that isn't possible.

If you must drive in the rain, be extremely careful. 

  • Slow down.
  • Posted speed limits are designed for maximum visibility in ideal weather situations. It can twice the usual distance to stop your vehicle on even slightley wet pavement.
  • Use your headlights to see and be seen.
  • When you leave, tell people which route you are taking and when you plan to arrive.
  • Experts can stress enough, "Slow down."

Sulphur Police Chief Chris Abrahams says roads are slickest when it first starts to rain.  When  a thin layer of water causes your tires to lose contact with the road, hydroplaning happens.

If you hydroplane:

  • Keep both hands on the wheel.
  • Don't slam on the brakess.
  • Without anti-lock brakes, if the wheels lock-up andyou begin to skid, simply release the brake pedal then gently re-apply pressure. Steer gently in the direction you want the car to go.

To avoid hydroplaning:

  • Be sure your tires have plenty of tread, proper inflation, and consider getting all weather tires.

