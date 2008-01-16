Wet Roads Prove Deadly, Driving Requires Knowledge and Skill

Reported by: Amanda Ward

Whether it's light rain or a heavy storm, knowing how to adjust your driving can mean the difference between being a safe driver or a statistic.

If the weather is bad, it may be a good idea to avoid driving altogether, but sometimes, that isn't possible.

If you must drive in the rain, be extremely careful.

Slow down.

Posted speed limits are designed for maximum visibility in ideal weather situations. It can twice the usual distance to stop your vehicle on even slightley wet pavement.

Use your headlights to see and be seen.

When you leave, tell people which route you are taking and when you plan to arrive.

Experts can stress enough, "Slow down."

Sulphur Police Chief Chris Abrahams says roads are slickest when it first starts to rain. When a thin layer of water causes your tires to lose contact with the road, hydroplaning happens.

If you hydroplane:

Keep both hands on the wheel.

Don't slam on the brakess.

Without anti-lock brakes, if the wheels lock-up andyou begin to skid, simply release the brake pedal then gently re-apply pressure. Steer gently in the direction you want the car to go.

To avoid hydroplaning: