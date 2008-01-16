Sulphur Teen Dies in Overnight Crash

Reported by: KPLC Staff

A 17-year-old Sulphur teen is dead after an overnight car crash.

Police say around 9:30 p.m. last night, the unidentified teen was driving southbound on Beglis parkway when his car hydroplaned, crossed the median, and hit a northbound 18-wheeler near Patton St.

The teen, whose name has not yet been released, was extricated from his car and taken to the West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital where he was pronounced dead..

The driver of the 18-wheeler was not hurt.

