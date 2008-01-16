Post-Rita Assistance Runs Dry - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Post-Rita Assistance Runs Dry

Reported by: Amanda Ward

The money's run out, but the hope has not.

Pastor J.L. Franklin of Bethel Metropolitan Baptist Fellowship Church is thankful he's been able to help the people in his community through the Household Establishment Funds Program for Calcasieu and Cameron Parishes. The organization is made possible by grants from the LA Family Corps and the LA Health and Rehab Center.  Franklin says 75 percent of the money went to New Orleans and with the remaining 25 percent, they were able to help nearly three times the amount of people than originally thought.

Franklin says, "We were first told we'd only be able to help about 575 families, but we've served almost 1500." 

Applicants had to meet specific requirements:

1)  Residents must be from Calcasieu or Cameron Parish.
2)  Those over age 60 are automatically eligible.
3)  For those under age 60, requirements include having a job and a specific income.

Franklin says, "Those who need it, they say $1500 may not sound like a lot, but if you really need it, it was good for them. It came at a very needed time." Residents could get a voucher to be used for furniture, appliances, or rent and utlitities.

After Hurricane Rita, Emily Green, a mother of 6 children, had to leave her damaged home and move into a small apartment with one of her daughters.  She applied for assistance and she says the money restored her faith.

"Before, I couldn't afford to go out and buy me anything," says Green, "but, I was able to go and by my daughter a bed, a washer machine, and ice box. It was so very much helpful." 

Franklin now hopes he can help other people who applied and didn't get money. "We knew it would happen. It's inevitable. The dollar runs out. I just hope there'll be another way to help these people who need it," says Franklin.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Saturday, May 19 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-05-19 11:15:57 GMT

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

  • WATCH LIVE: The Royal Wedding

    WATCH LIVE: The Royal Wedding

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:55 AM EDT2018-05-19 08:55:09 GMT
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)

    The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...

    More >>

    The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...

    More >>

  • breaking

    CPSO investigating officer involved shooting

    CPSO investigating officer involved shooting

    Friday, May 18 2018 9:54 PM EDT2018-05-19 01:54:16 GMT
    (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

    The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday evening in Lake Charles, according to Commander James McGee.  A deputy was attempting to make an arrest in response to a trespassing call near Legion Street. The suspect broke away from the deputy and fled on foot. The officer pursued the suspect, caught him, and began struggling with the suspect.  During the struggle, the suspect allegedly gained control of the de...

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday evening in Lake Charles, according to Commander James McGee.  A deputy was attempting to make an arrest in response to a trespassing call near Legion Street. The suspect broke away from the deputy and fled on foot. The officer pursued the suspect, caught him, and began struggling with the suspect.  During the struggle, the suspect allegedly gained control of the de...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly