Praying for harmony - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Praying for harmony

By Theresa Schmidt

It takes more than a house to make a home and soon after the hurricanes, many saw that it would take more than bricks and mortar to rebuild the community. That idea inspired certain signs you may have seen pop up in your neighborhood.

Signs help us figure out where we are, they tell us what to do and they alert us to opportunities. And now, scattered throughout Calcasieu Parish, there are more and more signs that identify: "Homes praying for harmony in our community."

The signs do not stem from any particular controversy or issue like war or political candidates. Local ministers came up with the idea after the hurricanes. Says Rev. Henry Mancuso, "Prayer really is powerful in and of itself." Mancuso says they recognized that more than just homes needed repair and rebuilding. "We can build nice buildings, we can repair the damages, but if we don't really create an internal bond or a spiritual bond among our people, we really will not have be built our community in a sense."

So the signs are actually a project of local ministers and the City of Lake Charles Leadership Team for Community and Race Relations. Youth pastor Charles Robertson's Committee spearheaded the idea. "The prayer component is what we're using to rebuild lives. We think if we rebuilt simply the homes and rebuilt businesses, and not rebuild lives from the spiritual standpoint, we would be remiss in our efforts to rebuild our community."

If you want to put a sign in your yard, check with your pastor. He or she can probably tell you how to get one. They usually ask for a five dollar donation but if you don't have five dollars they'll give it to you.

They hope the signs will remind people to pray; pray for unity that will heal and strengthen perhaps making it easier to weather future adversity.

This is the week of prayer for Christian unity. There's a prayer service including all denominations at 7 p.m. Friday evening at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Lake Charles.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Saturday, May 19 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-05-19 11:15:57 GMT

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

  • WATCH LIVE: The Royal Wedding

    WATCH LIVE: The Royal Wedding

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:55 AM EDT2018-05-19 08:55:09 GMT
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)

    The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...

    More >>

    The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...

    More >>

  • breaking

    CPSO investigating officer involved shooting

    CPSO investigating officer involved shooting

    Friday, May 18 2018 9:54 PM EDT2018-05-19 01:54:16 GMT
    (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

    The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday evening in Lake Charles, according to Commander James McGee.  A deputy was attempting to make an arrest in response to a trespassing call near Legion Street. The suspect broke away from the deputy and fled on foot. The officer pursued the suspect, caught him, and began struggling with the suspect.  During the struggle, the suspect allegedly gained control of the de...

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday evening in Lake Charles, according to Commander James McGee.  A deputy was attempting to make an arrest in response to a trespassing call near Legion Street. The suspect broke away from the deputy and fled on foot. The officer pursued the suspect, caught him, and began struggling with the suspect.  During the struggle, the suspect allegedly gained control of the de...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly