Louisiana casinos win $228.1 million in December

Reported by Associated Press

Louisiana's state-licensed casinos took in $228.1 million in December, typically one of the big months for the wagering business.

State police say the state's 13 riverboats won $157.8 million, Harrah's Entertainment Inc.'s downtown New Orleans casino took in $36.8 million and the slot machine casinos at Louisiana's four race tracks won $33.6 million.

In December 2006, the casinos won $223 million. However, there were two fewer gambling outlets in that month. Since then, the Amelia Belle riverboat has opened near Morgan City and the New Orleans Fair Grounds has opened its casino.