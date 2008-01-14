Calcasieu Police Jurors take oath - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Calcasieu Police Jurors take oath

By Theresa Schmidt

Today begins a new four year term for Calcasieu Police Jurors who were sworn in first thing this morning by Judge Kent Savoie.  Said the jurors, repeating after the judge, "I do solemnly swear, that I will support the laws and constitution of the United States...So help me God."

There's always an air of excitement as a new term starts for  jurors-- this time a third of the jury is new.  After taking the oath the first order of business-- to elect new officers. Tony Stelly from Iowa will be the new president; Kevin Guidry vice president. 

 It's the first time a juror from Iowa has been elected police jury president, which suggests to some less devisiveness and greater unity than years ago. Says Stelly: "It's certainly an honor to be the first president from the Iowa area. It certainly states that the entire jury here is for the entire parish of Calcasieu and they are concerned about the entire parish just as I am."

 Police jury vice president Kevin Guidry says, "We're just looking forward to having a great year, with a lot of young people that are coming on for this year. But it's just an opportunity for is to better the quality of life for people here in Calcasieu Parish."

The police jury has five new members who say they're anxious to get to work on a variety of needs in Calcasieu Parish. Police Jurors Les Farnum expects drainage and sewerage to be important issues.  "A massive drainage effort for our entire parish. We have a wastewater problem what to do with wastewater over the next four years."

 Police Juror Claude Syas has ideas about economic development.  "I'd like to see a clean, a real clean district, a clean city. That's one of my pet peeves. I think that helps economic development.

And even the smallest of constituents seemed to be watching with anticipation to see what they'll do.  Turns out one toddler who seemed so mesmerized with the ceremony was actually watching Daddy.  She's the daughter of new police juror Shannon Spell from Moss Bluff.

The jury's next regular meeting is at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, January 24 at the Calcasieu Government Building.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Saturday, May 19 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-05-19 11:15:57 GMT

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

  • WATCH LIVE: The Royal Wedding

    WATCH LIVE: The Royal Wedding

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:55 AM EDT2018-05-19 08:55:09 GMT
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)

    The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...

    More >>

    The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...

    More >>

  • breaking

    CPSO investigating officer involved shooting

    CPSO investigating officer involved shooting

    Friday, May 18 2018 9:54 PM EDT2018-05-19 01:54:16 GMT
    (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

    The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday evening in Lake Charles, according to Commander James McGee.  A deputy was attempting to make an arrest in response to a trespassing call near Legion Street. The suspect broke away from the deputy and fled on foot. The officer pursued the suspect, caught him, and began struggling with the suspect.  During the struggle, the suspect allegedly gained control of the de...

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday evening in Lake Charles, according to Commander James McGee.  A deputy was attempting to make an arrest in response to a trespassing call near Legion Street. The suspect broke away from the deputy and fled on foot. The officer pursued the suspect, caught him, and began struggling with the suspect.  During the struggle, the suspect allegedly gained control of the de...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly