Inauguration Day 2008: Louisiana Makes History

Reported by: Associated Press

At noon today, Baton Rouge native Bobby Jindal is scheduled to be sworn in as Louisiana's 55th governor.

The 36-year-old Republican graduated from Brown University in Rhode Island and attended Oxford University in England.

Jindal beat 11 opponents and swept into the Governor's Mansion by winning the October 2007 primary outright with 54 percent of the vote.

He replaces Democrat Kathleen Blanco of Lafayette. She chose not to run for a second term after Hurricane Katrina.

After the six other statewide elected officials are sworn in and Lieutenant Governor Mitch Landrieu gives a five-minute speech, Republican U.S. Representative Jim McCrery of Shreveport will introduce Jindal.

Jindal worked for McCrery as an intern and the congressman introduced him to then Governor Mike Foster, who gave Jindal his first executive job in government. Jindal was 24 when he started working for Foster.

Later tonight, a formal, invitation-only inaugural ball will celebrate the new governor an event expected to draw at least 1,000 attendees.