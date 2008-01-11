Air Monitoring at Well Blowout in Cameron

Reported by KPLC Staff:

Cameron Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness officials are still monitoring the well blowout in Oak Grove/Grand Chenier.

Air monitoring around the location and extending as far as the East Creole area have come back within the safe range.

Wild Well is running coil tubing down the hole in order to kill the well by pumping mud. According to OSHEP the well continues to release large amounts of hot salt water and small amounts of natural gas.