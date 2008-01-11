Main Bank Branch Evacuated Due to Bomb Threat

Reported by KPLC Staff

According to First Federal Bank officials, the bank's main branch in Lake Charles is shut down right now due to a bomb threat.

The First Federal Bank of Louisiana's main office is located at 1135 Lakeshore Drive.

The personnel inside the building were evacuated and both local and federal law enforcement have been notified.

Bank officials say all measures have been taken to protect customers' assets and that regular business transactions will continue via First Federal Bank's IVR and Online Banking.

UPDATE 11:45am:

Kim Myers with the Calcasieu Sheriff's Department says a female employee at the bank was left a voicemail with a man's voice on it threatening to blow up the building.

The CPSO says the message was left around 8pm last night.

Currently two bomb dogs are searching the building.

UPDATE 12:54pm:

Bank officials say that other Calcasieu area branches will be open until 3:30pm today. All branches will be closed through the weekend.

