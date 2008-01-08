LSU Does it Again!

Reported by: Associated Press

The LSU Tigers were left for dead the day after Thanksgiving, their title hopes seemingly over following an overtime loss to Arkansas. But the Tigers are celebrating their second BCS championship in five years after rolling to a 38-24 win last night over Ohio State at New Orleans.

The Buckeyes actually led 10-0 less than six minutes into the game before the Tigers scored the next 31 points to take control.

Mike Flynn threw three of his four touchdown passes during LSU's 31-point surge. Flynn's final touchdown pass put the Tigers ahead 38-17 with 1:50 remaining.

Buckeyes quarterback Todd Boeckman threw both of his touchdown passes after the Tigers built a 31-10 lead. Boeckman also had two interceptions for Ohio State, which went more than 37 minutes without scoring.

Beanie Wells scored on a 65-yard run to put the Buckeyes ahead just four plays into the game. Wells finished with 146 yards on 20 carries.

The Tigers are the first two-time winner of the BCS since the series began in 1998. The Buckeyes lost the title game for the second straight year, and are 0-and-9 in bowl games against the SEC.

The outcome also makes LSU the number-one team in the final AP football poll. The Tigers claimed 60 of 65 first-place votes while second-ranked Georgia picked up three. Southern Cal is third after receiving one first-place vote. Missouri is fourth, and Ohio State drops from first to fifth.

West Virginia is sixth, Kansas is seventh with a first-place vote, and Oklahoma is eighth, followed by Virginia Tech, Boston College and Texas. The Eagles and Longhorns share the 10th spot.

Number-12 Tennessee is followed by Florida, BYU, Auburn, Arizona State, Cincinnati, Michigan, Hawaii and Illinois.

Clemson, Texas Tech, Oregon, Wisconsin and Oregon State round out the top 25.