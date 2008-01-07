LSU Office Fever

Reported by KPLC Staff

While many employees of Superior Supply & Steel showed their LSU spirit in purple and gold, there was one Buckeye fan who didn't get the memo.

Affectionately called "Tiger Bait" by her co-workers, Nancy Ludtman didn't know what she was in for when going to work this morning. It was all in good fun and a fitting end to an ongoing joke between the LSU fans and the office's one Buckeye fan.

Nancy moved to Louisiana with her husband John 3 years ago.

Photo courtesy of Kelley Burleson.

TOP ROW: Karel Smith, Kelley Burleson, Charlotte LaBauve

BOTTOM ROW: Tina Collins, (Buckeye Fan: Nancy Ludtman), Sara Martin