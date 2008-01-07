BCS on the Bayou

Reported by: Associated Press

Top-ranked Ohio State gets another shot at a Southeastern Conference team in a bowl game Monday night when it faces Number Two L-S-U in the B-C-S national championship game.

The Buckeyes have lost eight previous meetings with S-E-C teams, including last year when underdog Florida romped to a 41-14 victory to win the national crown.

This time the Buckeyes (11-1) find themselves in the underdog role, regarding the game in the Louisiana Superdome a home game for the Tigers (11-2), who are 3½-point favorites. LSU has a 3-0 BCS record with three Sugar Bowl victories in the Louisiana Superdome, one over Oklahoma for the 2004 BCS national title.

Ohio State also lost late in the season to Illinois before ending there regular season with a victory over Michigan.

L-S-U's losses came after some key injuries to All-American defensive tackle Glenn Dorsey, leading receiver Early Doucet and fleet-footed receiver Trindon Holliday. Each is said to be back at full speed. That being the case, look for the Tigers to leave the Buckeyes winless against the S-E-C in bowl games. L-S-U, 21-14.