Tip on Missing Woman Leads Family Back to Baton Rouge - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Tip on Missing Woman Leads Family Back to Baton Rouge

Reported By: Lee Peck

New developments in the search for Pamela Boutte Watson. Now missing for nearly three weeks. According to her family, 44-year-old Watson has a mental condition and left her mother's home in Lake Charles December 19th without money, identification or her medication.

Friends and family headed back to Baton Rouge this weekend where Watson's car was found on the side of the Interstate on New Years Day. After our sister station in Baton Rouge aired her story an eyewitness reported seeing Pamela that same day at the Albertson's shopping center on Government and Foster Street. The witness said Watson was asking for money to buy food and seemed out of place. 

"She said it was kind of strange to her, she didn't look like a normal person begging. But she was specific and asked for a dollar for a hamburger," said Pamela's brother Marcus Boutte. "We have to think for her, be everything for her, until we get her back and get her treatment."

Pamela's family says they'll continue to pass out fliers and follow every lead until they find their little sister. Meanwhile if you've seen Pamela you're asked to call the Rapides Sheriff Department at 318-473-6700 or Pamela's family at 337-842-7859. 

