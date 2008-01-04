Fatal Crash Kills One

Reported by: KPLC Staff

At least one person is dead this morning after a truck flipped and crashed before it burst into flames last night.

It happened on McCown Road near Harris Mott Road last night.

The information we have so far suggests there was at least one person in the truck who did not make it out of the crash.

At this time we do not know the identity of the driver, but 7 News is working to get that information.