Outgoing police jurors bid farewell - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Outgoing police jurors bid farewell

By Theresa Schmidt

Goodbyes can be hard, especially when, like Don Manuel, you've been a police juror for sixteen years. But Manuel's farewell was short and sweet in order to head to Mardi Gras festivities. It was obviously, an emotional time for Manuel as he told fellow jurors and parish staff, "Hopefully, we made a difference in our community. I thank you and God bless each and every one of you."

But his colleagues wouldn't let him get away without a few words about his contributions over the years. Juror Brent Clement told Manuel, "We've had good times and bad times but I appreciate you too Don."

 Three jurors depart after eight years--Brent Clement's departing words:  "You all have made me a better person. This job has made me a better person."   Cornie Moon told them, "You all are a great group of people and staff."  And Mike Danahay moves on to the state legislature. "I'm sure we'll be seeing each other in the future."

Tony Guillory opted not to run for police jury in order to participate in a hotly contested battle for State Representative District 34.  Guillory lost that race and now leaves the police jury after just one term.  He wiped away tears as he told fellow jurors, "I love you all."

 All had words of praise for parish staff, whose efforts have helped build Calcasieu's reputation for governmental and fiscal excellence. Says Danahay, "People of Calcasieu Parish should be proud of their parish government. I always tell people,  if I could take and bottle this and bring it to other places in the state, we'd have a much better state."

 Clearly, for some there are ties that won't be broken.   Hal McMillin and Brent Clement became the best of friends during their time on the jury.  "There's only six that can carry a coffin, and I"ll be carrying his or he'll be carrying mine, one or the other. But it's good to have a best friend."

 Yet, no doubt, some will show up on the political scene again like Guillory, who's planning a run for Lake Charles City Council. And a lot can happen in four years.

New jurors and those returning will be sworn in at 9 a.m., Monday, January 14th at the Calcasieu Government Building. State legislators and the governor will take the oath of office that same day in Baton Rouge.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Saturday, May 19 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-05-19 11:15:57 GMT

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

  • WATCH LIVE: The Royal Wedding

    WATCH LIVE: The Royal Wedding

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:55 AM EDT2018-05-19 08:55:09 GMT
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)

    The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...

    More >>

    The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...

    More >>

  • breaking

    CPSO investigating officer involved shooting

    CPSO investigating officer involved shooting

    Friday, May 18 2018 9:54 PM EDT2018-05-19 01:54:16 GMT
    (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

    The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday evening in Lake Charles, according to Commander James McGee.  A deputy was attempting to make an arrest in response to a trespassing call near Legion Street. The suspect broke away from the deputy and fled on foot. The officer pursued the suspect, caught him, and began struggling with the suspect.  During the struggle, the suspect allegedly gained control of the de...

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday evening in Lake Charles, according to Commander James McGee.  A deputy was attempting to make an arrest in response to a trespassing call near Legion Street. The suspect broke away from the deputy and fled on foot. The officer pursued the suspect, caught him, and began struggling with the suspect.  During the struggle, the suspect allegedly gained control of the de...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly