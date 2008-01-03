Power Outage in DeQuincy

Reported by: KPLC Staff

There's still no word from the DeQuincy Police Department on how many homes are affected by this morning's power outage or what caused it.

Cleco and Beauregard Electric are working to get their customers back on line. Beauregard Electric says about 1500 homes are serviced by a feeder line the company is working on.

Meanwhile, the Calcasieu Parish School Board says schools in DeQuincy and all other areas of Calcasieu Parish are open this morning. The Board says the school system will monitor the situation throughout the day and make decisions accordingly.