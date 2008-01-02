New Sex Offender Registry Law

Reported by: Associated Press

Law enforcement officers will be required to keep better tabs on convicted sex offenders under a new law that goes into effect in the new year.

The law makes sex offenders register with the state Sex Offender and Child Predator Registry longer, update their information more often and provide officials with new details about their whereabouts.

For example, a person convicted of a sexual offense against a minor must renew and update his or her registration every six months for 25 years. Older laws required such an offender to register once a year for 10 years or if he or she changed addresses.