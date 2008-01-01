The Search For Missing Woman Heads to West Baton Rouge

Reported By: Lee Peck

The search for Pamela Boutte Watson has taken her family all the way from Lake Charles to West Baton Rouge after State Police discovered her Ford Ranger truck on the side of Interstate 10 near mile marker 141.

44-year-old Pamela was last seen driving way from her mother's Lake Charles home December 19th. According to the family she left without money, her driver's license and medication needed for a mental condition.

As he passes our fliers in Baton Rouge, her older brother Marcus Boutte says her disappearance has taken its toll on the family this holiday.

"We can't think about Christmas, New Years, football games... nothing. We're just trying to find our baby sister... she's the youngest of 10," said Marcus.

While the discovery of her truck is good news, the family is praying someone knows where Pamela is. "We are going to every business we can, hoping someone has seen her," said Marcus.

While no one has seen Pamela, they have seen her truck. Marcus learns from a local wrecker operator, who travels the area often, that Pamela's truck has been sitting there for nearly two weeks.

As he fears the worst for his little sister, Marcus leaves with more questions than answers. "I don't know where she is. Her truck has been sitting here for two weeks. Did somebody give her a ride from there? Did somebody take her and she's been put in a hospital over hear locally," said Marcus.

State troopers found Pamela's keys inside the truck. Also inside the truck was Pamela's journal. According to Marcus she wrote that she had stopped taking her medication two days before she disappeared.