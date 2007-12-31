Fire Leaves Moss Bluff Family Homeless

Reported by: Britney Glaser

A Moss Bluff family is left homeless Sunday night after a fire engulfs their home.

The name of the family is being withheld for privacy reasons at this time, but Ward One firefighters tell 7News the blaze was at 585 Bozo Road in Moss Bluff.

7News spoke to the Judy DeVille, the mother of the homeowner, who says the family of four lost everything in the trailer fire - a loss that is tough to deal with after a husband and father of three earlier this year.

"I just talked to my four-year-old grandson," says DeVille, "and he said, I wish my daddy was here and it will break your heart when you talk to them because they're great kids, really great kids and they don't deserve this, they just don't deserve it."

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but the family suspects that a space heater could be to blame.