Unemployment Under National Average

Reported by: Associated Press

Louisiana's labor department says the state added 5,600 non-farm jobs in November and gained 42,200 over the year.

The biggest monthly gain was 1,600 jobs in the New Orleans metro area.

The Lafayette metro area was the only one which lost jobs over the month. The Houma-Bayou Cane-Thibodaux area held steady.

Every other metro area in the state added jobs, on a non-seasonally adjusted basis.

Statewide, the service-providing sector added 6,700 jobs over the month and 40,300 over the year. Goods-producing employment fell by 1,100 over the month but grew by 1,900 over the year, the department reported.

Total non-farm employment stood at 1.9 million jobs.