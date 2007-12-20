Angry Residents Storm New Orleans City Hall

Reported by KPLC Staff

In New Orleans today more than two years of post Katrina frustration boiled over at City Hall as the council debated tearing down four housing projects.

The anger also spilled into the council chamber as residents demanded those low income homes be rebuilt and not replaced with more up-scale housing.

But supporters of the plan say the projects have to go for New Orleans to have a fresh start.

Wayne Woods with the Louisiana Finance Housing Agency: "We cannot go back! Katrina has come in and washed it away we have to move forward!"

The council approved the plan to demolish some 45-hundred public housing units but protesters promise to continue the fight to stop the demolition.