Trash Pickup for Lake Charles & Sulphur

Reported by KPLC Staff:

The City of Lake Charles:

Monday----------Normal Schedule
Tuesday---------No trash or garbage pickup.
Wednesday-----Trash normally picked up on Tuesday will be picked up Wednesday.
Thursday--------Normal Schedule
Friday------------Normal Schedule

All other services of the Department of Public Works will be closed on Monday, December 24, 2007 and Tuesday, December 25, 2007.

According to Mayor Ron LeLeux, all Sulphur City offices will be closed for the Christmas Holidays, Monday, December 24th and Tuesday, December 25th.

The City of Sulphur:

Monday--------as scheduled.
Tuesday-------collected on Wednesday
Wednesday---collected on Thrusday
Thursday------collected on Friday
Friday----------collected on Saturday

New Year's Trash Collection for Lake Charles:

Tuesday---------No trash pickup
Wednesday----Garbage scheduled for Tuesday will be picked up today

All other services of the Department of Public Works will also close on Tuesday, January 1, 2008 in observance of this holiday but will resume regular working hours on Wednesday, January 2, 2008.

