Affordable housing still hard to find - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Affordable housing still hard to find

By Theresa Schmidt

Seems there are lots of homes and apartments that have or are being built since Hurricane Rita.  But there continues to be a shortage of affordable housing.  But the Calcasieu Council on Aging is spearheading one local effort to deal with the problem.

This Christmas Betty Doyle is enjoying the cozy comfort of her new apartment in DeQuincy.

"I can look around and see the things that God has blessed me with." Betty's apartment is in the new housing complex for elderly sponsored by the Calcasieu Council on Aging. It's housing for low income elderly with subsidized rent. But many others like Clyde Hadnot continue to live in sub-standard housing made worse from the hurricane. He lives off Patty Moss Road in the Mossville area.  "That sheet rock, I was sitting in the den one night and some of it fell on my back. Sheet rock, a big ole piece. It was all crumbled up."

Kitsey Edwards is the chief financial officer and housing manager for the CCOA.  She says they hear from many living in sub-standard housing since the hurricane,  who cannot afford rents for apartments available.  That's why Edwards says they are working to establish more housing complexes such as this one in DeQuincy.  "Everyone says they know there's a need,  but they can't figure out how to make it happen. You get a little bit of money, you get a short period to develop a project and send in an application and then you wait for a long time and by the time you get it awarded you still can't make it happen because the funding source has dried up or the prices have gone up so much. It's just really difficult."

The complex in DeQuincy has fourteen apartments and since it opened last summer, they have stayed full.

 Betty hopes more will be done to help alleviate the suffering of those still in need of decent housing.  "Whatever it takes, whatever procedures they go through to build these. Low income, high, everyone needs a place to live."

The CCOA has elderly housing projects in the works for Iowa and Vinton and is pursuing a development for north Lake Charles.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Saturday, May 19 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-05-19 11:15:57 GMT

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

  • WATCH LIVE: The Royal Wedding

    WATCH LIVE: The Royal Wedding

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:55 AM EDT2018-05-19 08:55:09 GMT
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)

    The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...

    More >>

    The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...

    More >>

  • breaking

    CPSO investigating officer involved shooting

    CPSO investigating officer involved shooting

    Friday, May 18 2018 9:54 PM EDT2018-05-19 01:54:16 GMT
    (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

    The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday evening in Lake Charles, according to Commander James McGee.  A deputy was attempting to make an arrest in response to a trespassing call near Legion Street. The suspect broke away from the deputy and fled on foot. The officer pursued the suspect, caught him, and began struggling with the suspect.  During the struggle, the suspect allegedly gained control of the de...

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday evening in Lake Charles, according to Commander James McGee.  A deputy was attempting to make an arrest in response to a trespassing call near Legion Street. The suspect broke away from the deputy and fled on foot. The officer pursued the suspect, caught him, and began struggling with the suspect.  During the struggle, the suspect allegedly gained control of the de...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly