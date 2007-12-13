Non-Surgical Procedures

Microdermabrasion is effective in reducing fine lines, "crows feet," age spots and acne scars. It stimulates the production of skin cells and collagen. the hand piece emits crystals onto the surface of the skin resulting in a gentle abrasion or "polishing" process. Each treatment takes about 30 minutes to an hour. this is a safe effective "lunch hour" procedure. the number of treatments recommended for maximum results can range between five and twelve from two to three weeks apart. Normal activities and make-up can be resumed immediately.

Cosmoderm / Cosmoplast is an injectable wrinkle corrector treatment. Cosmoderm and Cosmoplast are injected just below the surface of the skin, filling in unwanted lines and wrinkles and adding definition to the lip border. Treatment usually takes about 30 minutes - and with no down time, you get immediate and natural looking results that can last up to six months.

Restylane is a safe and natural cosmetic dermal filler that restores volume and fullness to the skin to correct moderate to severe facial wrinkles and folds, such as the lines from your nose to the corner of your mouth (nasolabial folds). Treatment usually takes about 30 minutes. You may have some redness or swelling. This will normally last less than seven days. Sunbathing and cold outdoor activities should be avoided until any redness or swelling disappears. Additionally Restylane lasts about six months.

Botox is a purified protein administered in a simple non surgical procedure that temporarily improves the appearance of moderate to severe frown lines between the brows. During treatment, very low doses of Botox Cosmetic are administered via a few tiny injections directly into the muscles that cause those stubborn lines between the brows. Treatment takes about 30 minutes. There is no down time.

Micropeel: We begin by dermaplaning or by using BioMedic Pure Enzyme, which removes dead cellular layers. A change in skin texture can be felt right away. Next, an alpha hydroxy acid solution is applied to the skin. Then there is a skin freezing process called Cryogenic therapy. Carbon dioxide is applied to the face in light, circular motions. This frosty mist released by the carbon dioxide immediately relieves inflammation and cools the skin. There is usually no down time.

Chemical Peel uses a solution applied to the skin to remove dead skin cells and stimulate the production of new skin cells. It tightens the skin, reduces wrinkling and restores a more youthful appearance. Reactions to chemical peels are similar to a sunburn and range from mid to more pronounced. Generally, the deeper the peel, the longer the recovery.

Fat Transfer, also called autologous fat transplant or micro-lipoinjection, plumps up facial features with patient's own fat and is a popular alternative to other wrinkle treatments. Patients are up and around immediately following fat injections. Some swelling at the treatment site may last up to 36 hours. There may be some bruising, which can be covered with make-up. Any discomfort following the procedure can be controlled with pain medications. Your initial injection should last up to six months.

Radiesse is a safe, FDA-approved dermal filler that restores a natural, youthful look and lasts longer than the former leading filler. This convenient treatment fills and corrects smile lines, nasolabial folds, and wrinkles around the nose and mouth. Radiesse is made of unique calcium-based microspheres suspended in a natural gel that is injected into the skin through a simple, safe and minimally invasive procedure.

Juvederm injectable gel is a smooth gel filler eased under your skin to instantly smooth out those wrinkles or folds that look like parentheses along the side of your nose and mouth. Results aren't just instant, they're so smooth and natural everyone will notice but no one will know. Juvederm injectable gel is a family of hyaluronic acid injectable gels from Allergan, Inc. for the correction fo moderate to severe facial wrinkles and folds. Juvederm Ultra injectable gel is optimally formulated for versatility in contouring and volumizing wrinkles and folds. Juvederm injectable gel is produced through HYLACROSS technology, cross-linking high concentrations of HA and still maintaining a smooth product. During the cross-linking phase of manufacturing, hyaluronic acid chains are "tied" to each other by chenical absorbed by the body and persist for only about a week. HYLACROSS technology results in a smooth-consistency gel, which is a primary factor in the smooth, natural look and feel that is a hallmark of Juvederm injectable gel wrinkle correction.