Three Students Arrested for Bringing Guns to School

From the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

Lake Charles, LA - Today school officials at S. J. Welsh Middle School investigated rumors that three male students, two of whom are 13 and one who is 15 years of age, were in possession of firearms on campus yesterday.

After the three juveniles confirmed to school officials they had brought two guns onto campus Tuesday, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office was called to the school for further investigation.

CPSO's investigation lead to the recovery of the two guns and the three juveniles were arrested and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center. They are being charged with illegal possession of a firearm by a juvenile; and possession of a firearm in a firearm-free zone.

For further information regarding the incident, please contact the Calcasieu Parish School Board. CPSO Detective Randy Curtis is the lead investigator on this case.