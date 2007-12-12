Where to Watch KPLC

KPLC's HD/digital channels over the air:
KPLC - 7.1
CW - 7.2
Bounce TV - 7.3
Grit - 7.4
KPLC's HD/digital channels on Suddenlink:
KPLC - 9
CW - 7
Bounce TV - 130
Grit - 131
KPLC on ROKU
Search for KPLC in your ROKU menu
KPLC on Amazon Fire
Search for KPLC in your Amazon Fire menu
KPLC streams all of our newscasts on KPLCTV.com, just click the "Watch Now" box on our home page.
You can also Watch Live on our free KPLC News App. Download from iTunes or Google Play.
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
bcourtney@kplctv.com
