Westlake Falls In 3A State Championship Game

High School Football

3A State Championship Game

Final Score:

Westlake 18 (F) Parkview Baptist 19

Parkview Baptist got on the scoreboard first. With 6:54 left in the first quarter, the Eagles were able to go on top 7-to-0 courtesy of a 1-yard touchdown run.

Westlake's Vincent Collins took the ensuing kickoff 74-yards for a touchdown, pulling the Rams to within one point at 7-to-6. The two-point conversion attempt failed, however, and with 6:41 left in the first quarter, Parkview held on to a one-point lead. That's how it stood at the end of the first quarter.

Westlake went on top at the 5:39 mark of the 2nd quarter when Trent Whitley connected with a Rams receiver on a 25-yard touchdown pass. The two-point conversion failed, but at halftime, the Rams were leading this game by a score of 12-to-7.

Westlake added a touchdown as time was running out in the third quarter, extending their lead to 18-to-7. But Parkview Baptist came storming back, scoring on two separate occasions in the 4th quarter, and pulling out the 19-18 win. Brant Legendre rushed for two touchdowns, including the game winner midway through the fourth quarter. Parkview finishes the year a perfect 15-0, while the Rams close with a record of 14-1.



