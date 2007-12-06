Holiday Fire Safety Guidelines - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Holiday Fire Safety Guidelines

From the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office

Lake Charles, LA - The holidays are approaching with almost lightning speed and during the hustle and bustle of the festive season, fire safety is often overlooked. Sheriff Mancuso said, "People turn their attention to shopping, decorating, and social gatherings, overlooking the fact that the threat of fires in the home is most severe during this time."  According to the National Fire Protection Association, December, January and February are the leading months for home fires and home fire deaths in America.

Sheriff Mancuso added, "Fire hazards often increase during the holidays because of overburdened electrical outlets, decorative lights, and burning candles.  When not properly tended, they can spark deadly, destructive fires."

To help ensure a joyful Christmas and fire-safe holiday season for everyone, Sheriff Mancuso advises that the following basic fire safety guidelines be observed:

  • When buying a Christmas tree, make sure the needles have not dried out. Once home with your tree, place it in a holder filled with water, replenishing water as needed.
  • Do not place a tree in a doorway or in front of escape routes.
  • Use only decorative lights approved for the specified use you have in mind.
  • Do not use outdoor lights inside the house and vice versa.
  • Do not overload electrical circuits with excessive lighting and extension cords.
  • When using an artificial tree, make sure it is marked "flame retardant."
  • Keep fresh garland and trees far away from portable heaters, fireplace, or candles.
  • Do not burn garland. Sparks can float out of the chimney and ignite the roof of a nearby home.
  • Keep candles away from flammable areas, and never put them on or near a tree.
  • Do not display candles in windows.
  • Keep all candles and matches out of the reach of children.
  • Beware of glass candle holders. The wick may get too close to the glass and shatter it.
  • After holiday parties, check for cigarettes in upholstered furniture before going to bed. Cigarette fires are still the leading cause of fire fatalities in the home.
  • Do not burn trash, gift wrap, or green wood in a fireplace. They can create creosote build-up in the chimney, which can lead to a chimney or roof fire.

Sheriff Mancuso concluded, "We all have a tendency to think that fire tragedies happen to other people in other places, but the reality is that they can happen to people just like you and me.

And, it is important that we all do our part to make this a happy and safe Christmas holiday season."

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Saturday, May 19 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-05-19 11:15:57 GMT

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

  • WATCH LIVE: The Royal Wedding

    WATCH LIVE: The Royal Wedding

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:55 AM EDT2018-05-19 08:55:09 GMT
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)

    The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...

    More >>

    The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...

    More >>

  • breaking

    CPSO investigating officer involved shooting

    CPSO investigating officer involved shooting

    Friday, May 18 2018 9:54 PM EDT2018-05-19 01:54:16 GMT
    (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

    The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday evening in Lake Charles, according to Commander James McGee.  A deputy was attempting to make an arrest in response to a trespassing call near Legion Street. The suspect broke away from the deputy and fled on foot. The officer pursued the suspect, caught him, and began struggling with the suspect.  During the struggle, the suspect allegedly gained control of the de...

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday evening in Lake Charles, according to Commander James McGee.  A deputy was attempting to make an arrest in response to a trespassing call near Legion Street. The suspect broke away from the deputy and fled on foot. The officer pursued the suspect, caught him, and began struggling with the suspect.  During the struggle, the suspect allegedly gained control of the de...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly