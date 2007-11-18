Guillory Reacts to Dist. 34 Race Outcome - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Guillory Reacts to Dist. 34 Race Outcome

Reported by: Britney Glaser

One of the most anticipated runoffs in Saturday's election was between Tony Guillory and A.B. Franklin for the District 34 Representative seat to replace Elcie Guillory who is terming out this year.

The October primary was extremely close - Franklin led Guillory by one percent, with 23 percent of the votes.  Saturday night's results landed Franklin as the next representative for District 34 with 58 percent of the vote, compared to Guillory's 42 percent.  

While Guillory's run for the representative seat is over, he says his political career is not and that he might "be knocking on your door in the near future," says Guillory.

Guillory thanked his wide support base, including his mother, Theresa who says she is extremely proud of the effort her son put forth.  At Guillory's campaign headquarters on Opelousas Street in Lake Charles, his supporters cheered him on victoriously in spite of his loss and they said the future for this man they have stood by through the campaign is bright.

For the past four years, Guillory has served as a Calcasieu Parish Police Juror - a seat that he will leave in December.  Guillory says he will continue to be active in the community and he also plans to make calls to political leaders in Baton Rouge to work hand-in-hand with the newly elected Franklin.

