Pipeline rupture shuts Interstate 10 in both directions - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Pipeline rupture shuts Interstate 10 in both directions

Reported by: KPLC Staff

Interstate 10 remains shutdown this morning in both directions near the Atchafalaya Bridge.

The Louisiana State Police is providing the public with a toll-free Hotline for traffic updates regarding the closure of Interstate 10 between Baton Rouge and Lafayette.  The interstate is expected to remain closed due to an on-going natural gas well fire until at least December 4, 2007.

Motorists may call 1-800-469-4828 to receive updated information about alternate routes.  The public can also receive information from the State Police website at www.LSP.org.  Additionally, travelers can dial *511 from their cell phone for road closure information.

The trouble started near the interstate in Ramah. Authorities say a gas well started leaking, then the gas ignited.

Flames literally erupted from the ground, a site that can be seen for miles.

That is what forced both sides of the interstate to be closed and traffic to be re-routed.

Eastbound traffic is being sent to Interstate 49N, then Highway 190.

State Police say it could be after December 4th before traffic is allowed to pass through.

 

