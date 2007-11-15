Pipeline rupture shuts Interstate 10 in both directions

Reported by: KPLC Staff

Click here for a look at the current traffic flow in this area.

Interstate 10 remains shutdown this morning in both directions near the Atchafalaya Bridge.

The Louisiana State Police is providing the public with a toll-free Hotline for traffic updates regarding the closure of Interstate 10 between Baton Rouge and Lafayette. The interstate is expected to remain closed due to an on-going natural gas well fire until at least December 4, 2007.

Motorists may call 1-800-469-4828 to receive updated information about alternate routes. The public can also receive information from the State Police website at www.LSP.org. Additionally, travelers can dial *511 from their cell phone for road closure information.

The trouble started near the interstate in Ramah. Authorities say a gas well started leaking, then the gas ignited.

Flames literally erupted from the ground, a site that can be seen for miles.

That is what forced both sides of the interstate to be closed and traffic to be re-routed.

Eastbound traffic is being sent to Interstate 49N, then Highway 190.

State Police say it could be after December 4th before traffic is allowed to pass through.