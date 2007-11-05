Sam Houston High Teacher Arrested for Carnal Knowledge

Reported by KPLC Staff

Sunday, November 3rd , the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office received an anonymous call from a concerned citizen. The caller said they saw a girl and a man having a verbal argument outside of a Moss Bluff apartment complex.

When deputies questioned the two they learned the 16-year-old girl and the 46-year-old man had an inappropriate sexual relationship. The relationship lasted from October 1st to November 4th of this year.

According to the CPSO, the investigation uncovered that Willard P. Oliver, who lives on 240 Gilmore Rd., Apt. B, Moss Bluff, engaged in inappropriate sexual acts at least seven times with the 16 year old victim.

The victim was a student at Sam Houston High School and was being tutored by Oliver at his home.

When deputies questioned Oliver at his apartment, they recovered a small amount of marijuana. Oliver was issued a misdemeanor summons for possession of marijuana.

Oliver was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and was charged with 7 counts of carnal knowledge of a juvenile. His bond has been set at $105,000.

The lead investigator on this case is CPSO Detective Michael Primeaux.