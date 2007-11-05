Drought likely to develop across Louisiana, report says - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Drought likely to develop across Louisiana, report says

Reported by Associated Press

Drought conditions are likely to develop across much of the Deep South, including Louisiana, over the next three months.

That's according to the seasonal drought outlook released by the U-S Climate Prediction Center.

The forecast is based largely on the expected strengthening of La Nina conditions, which often keep wet weather patterns from reaching the southern United States.

The outlook extends through January.  And it shows drought conditions likely to develop along the Gulf Coast and southern Atlantic coast - to areas not affected by the drought that has created concerns in states such as Georgia and Alabama.  All of Louisiana, except the northeast corner, is included in the projection.

As of last Tuesday, the U-S Drought Monitor reported abnormally dry conditions in northwest and north-central Louisiana.

