MSU Football Player Arrested

November 2, 2007

Reported by Garrett Lumpkin

Four McNeese football players were not on the team buses leaving for Stephen F. Austin Friday November 2nd.

All four of the players are suspended for Saturday's game and will be re-evaluated next week.

According to Sheriff Tony Mancuso, junior strong safety Josh Quayhagen was involved in a fight that took place at OB's Wednesday night and he was the only Cowboy football player to be arrested.

Allegedly Quayhagen was tasered by authorities when he attempted to flee the scene and was arrested on two charges of second degree battery and one charge of resisting arrest.

The names of the three other MSU football players that were involved have not been released.

McNeese head coach Matt Viator would not comment on camera about the incident.

Viator acknowledged that some of his players would not be making the trip but did not specify who the players were.

Viator said he would comment about the situation Saturday after the game with Stephen F. Austin.

Meanwhile MSU interim athletic director Tommy McClelland, who learned of the incident Thursday morning from the McNeese coaching staff says, "We are aware of an incident that took place Wednesday night involving four football players at McNeese. We've already begun disciplinary action involving those four student athletes. They will not travel this weekend. And we will re-evaluate their status this weekend."

