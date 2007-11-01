Man Killed in Overnight Hit & Run

November 1, 2007

Reported by: KPLC Staff

A man is dead this morning after an overnight accident near downtown Lake Charles..

Lake Charles police say the accident happened on Ryan Street near OB's Bar and Grill.

Witnesses tell 7news that a person was crossing Ryan Street, leaving from OB's and heading towards the Home Furniture parking lot, when he was hit by a car..

Sgt. Mark Kraus with the Lake Charles Police Department says the driver of that car kept going.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials have not yet released the victim's identity, nor a description of the vehicle they are looking for.

