CPSO Protecting Trick or Treaters

October 31, 2007

Reported by KPLC Staff

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office will be out in full force for Halloween today and tonight. During the day, deputies will be physically contacting registered sex offenders to verify their address.

Tonight deputies will have a strong presence in the neighborhoods where there are a high volume of trick-or -treaters as well as where offenders are known to live. They will be patrolling the neighborhoods with their blue lights on to make them easy for parents or kids to see them if they need assistance.

Deputies will also be targeting impaired drivers.

Sheriff Tony Macuso: "Our entire force will be working many different areas of the parish with zero tolerance for anyone attempting to prey on our children or anyone driving impaired...Kids' safety is our highest priority."

To find out if any registered sex offenders live in the area where their children will be trick or treating, parents are encouraged to check the CPSO website at www.cpso.com .