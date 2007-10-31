Dennis Stine to Head Search for Jindal's Chief Financial Advisor - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Dennis Stine to Head Search for Jindal's Chief Financial Advisor

October 31, 2007

Reported by: Associated Press

Former Governor Buddy Roemer's top budget adviser will help Governor-elect Bobby Jindal pick his own chief financial architect and his revenue department secretary.

Jindal says Dennis Stine, of Lake Charles, who worked as Roemer's commissioner of administration from 1988 to 1992, will lead the new governor's Government and Fiscal Reform Transition Advisory Council.

In his position, Stine will lead the search for a new commissioner of administration, the governor's top financial adviser whose job is among the most powerful in state government.

The commissioner of administration is responsible for putting together the governor's spending proposals and for overseeing much of the day-to-day spending of state government.

The council also will review applicants who want to serve as revenue secretary and make recommendations to Jindal on the appointment.

Stine, president of Stine Lumber Company, was a member of the state House for two terms.

