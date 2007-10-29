Medicare Stand Alone Rx Enrollment

October 29, 2007

Reported by KPLC Staff

The Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIP) staff is now able to help Louisiana Medicare beneficiaries enroll in one of the Louisiana Medicare Stand-Alone Rx plans for 2008.

If you are a beneficiary who have not already enrolled in a Medicare Prescription drug plan or if you want to change your plan you can do so between November 15th and December 31st.

Commissioner of Insurance Jim Donelon advises that you sign up by December 8th to ensure you will be able to get your prescription by Janurary 1st.

The SHIP staff is on standby to help beneficiaries who do not have access to a computer or need help in choosing plans for the first time. If you view all of your plan options online click here.

If you want to use SHIP's free service by phone, call 1-800-259-5301.