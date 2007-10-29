Man dies after losing control of his SUV

October 29, 2007

Reported by KPLC Staff

27 year old Joe Jackson of Lake Charles was killed around 4:30 this morning after he lost control of his Mitsubishi Montero Sport.

Jackson was heading west on Interstate 210 overpass near the Union Pacific Railroad and Legion street intersection, when he swerved causing his SUV to flip.

Jackson was not wearing his seat belt and was ejected.

He died at the scene.