Jindal sets up Web site to collect resumes

October 25, 2007

Reported by Associated Press

Governor-elect Bobby Jindal is taking resumes from people looking for jobs at a new Web site, www.LouisianaTransition.com.

"We are considering every position within the administration an open one and encouraging everyone interested to apply. We are looking for the best and brightest folks out there interested in working to bring our state a fresh start," Timmy Teepell, director of Jindal's transition team and chief of staff when Jindal takes office in January, said in a statement.

The transition team will form committees to choose the Jindal administration's cabinet members, according to Rolfe McCollister, chairman of the transition efforts.

Jindal will have a month longer than most incoming governors to handle transition because he won in Saturday's primary, not a November runoff.